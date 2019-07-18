New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point started coverage on Randsburg International Gold in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

NBEV stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.58. New Age Beverages has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that New Age Beverages will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 5,012.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 439.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Age Beverages (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.