Nexus One Day Trading Volume Hits $167,933.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002199 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Binance. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $14.94 million and approximately $167,933.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 63,719,594 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

