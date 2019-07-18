Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.05

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and traded as high as $8.90. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 1,330 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.05.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter.

In other Nicholas Financial news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp purchased 67,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $606,985.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas W. Marohn purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $106,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $397,586.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 201,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,076 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nicholas Financial stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 3.55% of Nicholas Financial worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Article: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.