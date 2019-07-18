NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTDOY. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie set a $155.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 646,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

