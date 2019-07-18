NIX Reaches One Day Volume of $109,532.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, NIX has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $109,532.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $13.77 and $50.98.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,567.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.31 or 0.02121204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00955793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.10 or 0.02989302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00795672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056643 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00749456 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00253490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

