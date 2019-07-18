NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.13. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 428 shares trading hands.

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NTN Buzztime stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 11.22% of NTN Buzztime worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NTN Buzztime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.