Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $622-623 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.95 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS.

Shares of NUS opened at $38.85 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.86.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.88.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

