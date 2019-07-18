NuBits (USNBT) Price Tops $0.0805

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. NuBits has a market cap of $884,358.00 and $15,702.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NuBits has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00273740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.06 or 0.01307547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00025883 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00122203 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

