Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NTC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.07

Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NTC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and traded as low as $13.16. Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 3,515 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07.

Get Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 546,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 23.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 4.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 33,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NTC)

Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Connecticut. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Connecticut income taxes.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.