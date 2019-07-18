Ontology (ONT) Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00008896 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, Koinex, Bitbns and Huobi. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $505.05 million and $166.49 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002256 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 533,255,142 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io, Hotbit, OKEx, Koinex, Bibox, Kucoin, Upbit, Indodax, HitBTC, Bitbns, Binance, BitMart and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

