Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Trading 11.7% Higher

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price traded up 11.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05, 4,071,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 2,319,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $3.00 price objective on Palatin Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 243,184 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 47.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter.

Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

