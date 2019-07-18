Pandacoin (PND) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $1,167.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

