Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99, 144,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 485% from the average session volume of 24,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

