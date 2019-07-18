PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on EMCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,502,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 80,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PDF Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,061,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,241,000 after acquiring an additional 79,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PDF Solutions by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 71,660 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDFS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 42,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,537. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.88 million, a P/E ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 1.34.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. PDF Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

