Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.64.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 505,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after buying an additional 133,292 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period.

PEB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 59,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 62.04%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

