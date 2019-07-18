Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Van Elle (LON:VANL)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Van Elle (LON:VANL) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VANL opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.52) on Monday. Van Elle has a 12-month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.93.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

