Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equiniti Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 292.40 ($3.82).

Get Equiniti Group alerts:

Shares of EQN opened at GBX 221.20 ($2.89) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.65. Equiniti Group has a one year low of GBX 169 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 267 ($3.49). The company has a market cap of $806.36 million and a P/E ratio of 47.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.23.

In other news, insider John Stier acquired 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £1,914.06 ($2,501.06).

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.