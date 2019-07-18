Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Devro (LON:DVO)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of DVO stock opened at GBX 201.50 ($2.63) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 210.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.91 million and a P/E ratio of 27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Devro has a one year low of GBX 150.80 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 222 ($2.90).

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($13,001.44).

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

