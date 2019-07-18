People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1775 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

People’s United Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. People’s United Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect People’s United Financial to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

PBCT traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 187,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, insider Mark F. Herron sold 4,466 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $77,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $635,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBCT. FIG Partners lowered shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

