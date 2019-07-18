Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $160.17

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.17 and traded as low as $155.55. Pernod Ricard shares last traded at $156.95, with a volume of 170,856 shares changing hands.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard SA is a France-based company engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of all wines, spirits and liqueursl and food products. The Company operates through three segments: America, Europe and Asia/Rest of World (ROW). It is engaged in trading in finished or semi-finished products, by-products and substitutes generated by the main operations carried out in the distilleries or other industrial establishments of the same type.

