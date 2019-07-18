Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PSNL. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Personalis alerts:

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $20.31 on Monday. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

In other news, Director Ken Ludlum bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,190,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.