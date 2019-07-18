Pete Albert Kadens Sells 7,500 Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) Stock

Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) insider Pete Albert Kadens sold 7,500 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,412.74.

Pete Albert Kadens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Pete Albert Kadens sold 8,400 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $107,436.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Pete Albert Kadens sold 35,000 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $460,950.00.

CNSX GTII opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

