Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on POFCF. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

POFCF stock remained flat at $$5.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

