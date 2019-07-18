PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Receives $142.99 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.99.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.88. 1,605,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,076. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 6,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $940,000. Green Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

