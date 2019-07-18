Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Price Target Raised to C$3.25 at CIBC

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Premier Gold Mines stock opened at C$2.11 on Monday. Premier Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $431.38 million and a P/E ratio of -22.21.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier Gold Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

