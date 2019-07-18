ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.19 and last traded at $37.88, 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 16,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 5.76% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

