Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 624.14 ($8.16).

Shares of PFG opened at GBX 398.60 ($5.21) on Monday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of GBX 387.30 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 716 ($9.36). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 434.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.29, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88.

In other news, insider Paul Hewitt acquired 9,488 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 527 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of £50,001.76 ($65,336.16). Also, insider Graham Lindsay acquired 9,771 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £39,767.97 ($51,963.90). Insiders have purchased a total of 139,305 shares of company stock worth $68,989,867 in the last 90 days.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

