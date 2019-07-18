PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.84

PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 4129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on FPLPY shares. ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get PROVIDENT FINL/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $717.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63.

About PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PROVIDENT FINL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROVIDENT FINL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.