Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.96

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and traded as high as $8.95. Psychemedics shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Michael I. Schaffer sold 9,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $90,883.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael I. Schaffer sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $27,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMD. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 79,263 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Psychemedics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 301,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 50,894 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 310,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Psychemedics in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

