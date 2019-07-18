Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lifted by Analyst

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Phillips 66 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Fernandez now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.82.

NYSE:PSX opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $31,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.7% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

