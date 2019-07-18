Qbao (QBT) Price Tops $0.0154 on Top Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Qbao has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $11,990.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Allcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, EXX, Gate.io, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

