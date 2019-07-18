Quebecoin Trading Up 59.3% Over Last Week (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 59.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded 59.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quebecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quebecoin has a total market cap of $41,468.00 and $31.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000688 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Profile

QBC is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org.

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

