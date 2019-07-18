Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Questerre Energy Corp (TSE:QEC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.23. Questerre Energy shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,814 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25.

About Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in North America. The company produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 11,880 net acres, including a 100% working interest and operatorship of 8,320 net acres in the Kakwa-Resthaven area situated in west central Alberta.

