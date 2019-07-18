Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Shares Down 0.5%

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) was down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86, approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNDB shares. TheStreet cut shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Foresta bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Randolph Bancorp stock. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Context BH Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of Randolph Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

