Rate3 Hits One Day Volume of $511,381.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Rate3 token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, Coinrail and Ethfinex. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $511,381.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $550.16 or 0.05210390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038742 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001129 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, BitForex, FCoin, Ethfinex, DDEX, HADAX, IDEX, Coinrail, Hotbit, Bibox and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.