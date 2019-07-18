Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alacer Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst T. Hassan now expects that the mining company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$97.75 million for the quarter.

ASR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Vicon Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Alacer Gold stock opened at C$4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.28. Alacer Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.97 and a 1 year high of C$4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -159.33.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

