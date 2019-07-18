Raymond James Lowers Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) to Outperform

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Norbord from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Mercer International stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $867.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.87 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Mercer International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

