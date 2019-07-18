Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.58, 2,694 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

