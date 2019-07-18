Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) traded up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.08, 27,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 305,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Remark by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Remark by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 18.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

