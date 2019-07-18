Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €59.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €59.00 ($68.60) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.82 ($81.18).

Get Renault alerts:

RNO stock opened at €52.18 ($60.67) on Tuesday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($117.09). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.46.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.