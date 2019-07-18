Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.44 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RECN traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $517.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.11. Resources Connection has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $19.50.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.