Revain (R) Trading Down 25% Over Last Week

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $43.89 million and $1.40 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000930 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX and BitFlip.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00280897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.01319925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00113841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, C-CEX, BitFlip, HitBTC, Kuna, OKEx, BitForex, Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

