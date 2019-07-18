Reviewing Energy XXI Gulf Coast (NASDAQ:EGC) & PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Energy XXI Gulf Coast (NASDAQ:EGC) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Energy XXI Gulf Coast and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy XXI Gulf Coast N/A N/A N/A PDC Energy -7.38% -2.50% -1.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Energy XXI Gulf Coast shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Energy XXI Gulf Coast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Energy XXI Gulf Coast and PDC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy XXI Gulf Coast 0 0 0 0 N/A PDC Energy 1 7 15 0 2.61

PDC Energy has a consensus price target of $60.56, suggesting a potential upside of 101.72%. Given PDC Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Energy XXI Gulf Coast.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy XXI Gulf Coast and PDC Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy XXI Gulf Coast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PDC Energy $1.55 billion 1.28 $2.02 million ($2.96) -10.14

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Energy XXI Gulf Coast.

About Energy XXI Gulf Coast

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf Coast region. It primarily operates properties offshore on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as onshore in Louisiana and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved reserves of 88.2 million barrel of oil equivalent; and operated or had an interest in 577 gross producing wells on 421,974 net developed acres, including interests in 55 producing fields. Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

