Rightmove’s (RMV) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RMV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,745.29 ($62.01).

RMV stock opened at GBX 516.10 ($6.74) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 560.46. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 415.20 ($5.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.10 ($7.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.16.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

