Royal Gold, Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 23.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $182,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 38,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $3,587,836.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,423 shares of company stock worth $8,138,746 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.