RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $544,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About RT Minerals (CVE:RTM)

RT Minerals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold and diamond properties in Canada. It also explores for base metals. The company's principal mineral properties include the 100% optioned Norwalk and Dill River properties; and the 100% owned Golden Reed Mine, South Wawa, Ballard Lake, and Dog Lake properties located in Wawa, Ontario.

