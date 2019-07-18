Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,223,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 483% from the previous session’s volume of 210,022 shares.The stock last traded at $0.62 and had previously closed at $0.59.

Several brokerages have commented on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The shipping company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.23). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

