Selfkey (KEY) Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Selfkey has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $143,636.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, ABCC, IDEX and RightBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.24 or 0.05243743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038716 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001110 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, RightBTC, Tidex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

