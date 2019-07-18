Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SVRGF opened at $4.96 on Monday. Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.10.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.