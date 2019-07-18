Severn Trent’s (SVT) Equal weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SVT stock opened at GBX 1,992.50 ($26.04) on Monday. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,153 ($28.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 530.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,054.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 56.02 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $37.35. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

In other Severn Trent news, insider James Bowling sold 5,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,035 ($26.59), for a total value of £104,253.05 ($136,225.08).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

